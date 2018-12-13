Streaming Services Top Broadcast Channels For First Time

The ways people choose to access and enjoy their media keeps evolving, and after being the longtime frontrunner, new research has shown that standard cable TV packages have finally been beaten out by their more affordable and accessible online streaming services, according to Deadline .

The four streaming services mentioned are Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and Apple.

FX executive John Landgraf predicted that there would be 520 scripted original shows from these providers this year, and with a total of 495 shows, his prediction wasn’t too far off. In fact, this total is still considered the “most television that has ever been on the air.”

What’s more is that this trend shows no signs of slowing down. Experts say streaming service executives across the board plan to continue creating and streaming their own content. We’ll have to wait and see what this means for cable providers - will they be able to keep up?

Look at the charts for yourself here .

