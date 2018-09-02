Contact Us
Support Pours In For Family Of Teen Drowning Victim

Kathy Reakes
Joe Lombardi
Oscar Gonzalez
Oscar Gonzalez Photo Credit: GoFundMe

Friends and even strangers are donating money to a GoFundMe account to help the family of a 14-year-old teen who drowned on Monday pay for funeral expenses.

Oscar Gonzalez, who would have been a sophomore at Brewster High School, was reported missing in a 911 call around 9 p.m. when he was swimming with a group of friends off of a floating dock on Shore Drive in Southeast.

The Putnam County Sherrif's office said the group had been on a paddleboard that turned over and Gonzalez, of Southeast, never resurfaced.

Started by a group of his friends, the GoFundMe effort is hoping to raise $10,000 to cover expenses. As of early Wednesday afternoon, they have raised around 5,000.

On the GoFundMe page, the group says simply: "We want to raise money for his family to be able to cover the expenses for his funeral and to help out his family."

Gonzalez died just before his 15th birthday, which would have been Sept. 17.

To donate, visit the GoFundMe page here.

