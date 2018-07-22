Taco Bell Item Recalled Due To Botulism Risk

Did you buy it?

Thousands of cases of Taco Bell cheese dip have been voluntarily recalled because it is showing signs of separation, which could lead to botulism, parent company Kraft Heinz announced.

The dip – 15-ounce glass jars of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip – have a “best when used by” date that ranges from Oct. 31, 2018, to Jan. 23, 2019, the company said.

Kraft Heinz warned consumers to not use the affected product even if it doesn’t look or smell spoiled.

There have not been any consumer complaints or reports of illness.

Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double vision, and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

