Taking A Stand: Black Bear Makes Rounds In Rockland

Standing tall.

A black bear was spotted in Ramapo backyard late last week, taking a leisurely stroll and standing on its hind legs to peer over a fence.

The photo above shows the bear on Wilbur Road.

This is the latest Hudson Valley bear sighting, including several recent sightings in Poughkeepsie and Warwick .

According to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation, “though rarely seen by most New Yorkers, black bears are valued by hunters, photographers, and wildlife watchers.

"Many people enjoy just knowing that bears are present in New York. For many, black bears symbolize wilderness and wildness, but increasingly, bears can be found in semi-rural environments, agricultural areas, and occasionally in urban centers.”

