Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Drug-Resistant Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Raw Chicken Sickens 10 In New York
lifestyle

This Is The One Pizzeria You Should Visit In Rockland County, Website Says

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Esposito's Ristorante & Pizzeria on Mamaroneck Avenue in White Plains is the selection for Westchester.
Esposito's Ristorante & Pizzeria on Mamaroneck Avenue in White Plains is the selection for Westchester. Photo Credit: Esposito's Ristorante & Pizzeria

Decisions, decisions.

If you had to go to one pizzeria in each of New York's 62 counties, which would be the ones?

That's a "Pie in the Sky" question for most, who likely wouldn't be able to name more than a handful of counties.

But a website has come out with its answers. In presenting them, newyorkupstate.com says its choices may not be the best in each county, but notes, "We just wanted to give a shout out to 62 wonderful places (out of the thousands to choose from, including hundreds in New York City alone!) and tip our readers off to some "pizza pie palaces" that you may not have heard of before."

Here's a rundown of selections for each of the five counties in Daily Voice's coverage area along with a note from the entry.

Westchester County: Esposito's Ristorante and Pizzeria, 359 Mamaroneck Ave., White Plains: Try the Bruschetta Pizza with chopped tomatoes, olive oil, basil and onions.

Putnam County: Gappy's Pizza, 1323 Route 52, Carmel: Oversized slices, sauce voted best in the Hudson Valley will make you "Happy at Gappy's."

Dutchess County: Aloy's Restaurant, 157 Garden St., Poughkeepsie: Founded in 1929, it's the Hudson Valley's oldest Italian restaurant.

Rockland County: Agnello's, 170 N. Main St., New City: Family owned since launching in Harlem in 1931 and bringing first coal-fired oven pizza to New York.

Orange County: Brother Bruno Pizza, 17 Front St., Port Jervis: Try the sausage and pepper roll at this eatery that's been in operation 40-plus years.

Read the rundown of the pizzerias in all 62 counties here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.