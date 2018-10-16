This Is The One Pizzeria You Should Visit In Rockland County, Website Says

Decisions, decisions.

If you had to go to one pizzeria in each of New York's 62 counties, which would be the ones?

That's a "Pie in the Sky" question for most, who likely wouldn't be able to name more than a handful of counties.

But a website has come out with its answers. In presenting them, newyorkupstate.com says its choices may not be the best in each county, but notes, "We just wanted to give a shout out to 62 wonderful places (out of the thousands to choose from, including hundreds in New York City alone!) and tip our readers off to some "pizza pie palaces" that you may not have heard of before."

Here's a rundown of selections for each of the five counties in Daily Voice's coverage area along with a note from the entry.

Westchester County: Esposito's Ristorante and Pizzeria, 359 Mamaroneck Ave., White Plains: Try the Bruschetta Pizza with chopped tomatoes, olive oil, basil and onions.

Putnam County: Gappy's Pizza, 1323 Route 52, Carmel: Oversized slices, sauce voted best in the Hudson Valley will make you "Happy at Gappy's."

Dutchess County: Aloy's Restaurant, 157 Garden St., Poughkeepsie: Founded in 1929, it's the Hudson Valley's oldest Italian restaurant.

Rockland County: Agnello's, 170 N. Main St., New City: Family owned since launching in Harlem in 1931 and bringing first coal-fired oven pizza to New York.

Orange County: Brother Bruno Pizza, 17 Front St., Port Jervis: Try the sausage and pepper roll at this eatery that's been in operation 40-plus years.

Read the rundown of the pizzerias in all 62 counties here.

