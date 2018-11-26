Tight Rockefeller Center Security For Lighting Of Tree From Area

As the clocks tick down until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28 when thousands of holiday lights will burst to life on a tree right from the Hudson Valley during the annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting, the NYPD is announcing heavy security measures.

The tree, a Norway Spruce, is from the property of a farmhouse in the hamlet of Wallkill in the Town of Newburgh.

The department said that because heavy traffic is expected, drivers should avoid the vicinity of Rockefeller Center and Radio City Music Hall from 3 p.m. to midnight. Anyone attending the event is encouraged to use mass transit.

In addition, all spectators attending the event must pass through a security screening prior to entering the tree-lighting area. Screening areas will be located at 48th, 49th and 50th Streets at both 5th Avenue and Avenue of the Americas.

Spectators are reminded that umbrellas, large coolers, alcoholic beverages, backpacks and/or large bags are prohibited.

The following streets will be subject to closure from 3:00 p.m. until the conclusion of the event:

48th to 51st Street between Avenue of the Americas and Madison Avenue

47th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

52nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

In addition, beginning Thursday, Nov. 29 until Monday, January 7, 2019, the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on weekdays from 5:00 p.m. until 12:00 a.m., and on weekends from 1:00 p.m. until 12:00 a.m. (Subject to change due to crowds):

49th Street between 5th Avenue and Avenue of the Americas

50th Street between 5th Avenue and Avenue of the Americas

