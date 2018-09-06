TONIGHT: Miss New York Vies For Miss America Crown

Miss New York Nia Franklin will be vying for the Miss America crown on Sunday evening.

The Brooklynite, a 24-year-old opera singer, was named among the eight contestants to watch for by Cosmopolitan . She donated stem cells to her father while fighting cancer and advocated in arts programs in schools across the U.S.

This is the first year that the contest, at Atlantic City's Boardwalk Hall, will take place without a swimsuit competition.

Tune in at 9 p.m. Sept. 9 on ABC.

