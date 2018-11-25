Vanessa Williams Headlines Holiday Benefit Concert In Area

Local talent will be on display this season at the Holiday Benefit Concert for San Miguel Academy of Newburgh on Tuesday, Dec. 18 when Chappaqua’s own Vanessa Williams will take to the stage and headline the show.

Sponsored by the Orange Bank and Trust Company, this event will take place at Chappaqua Performing Arts Center, located at 480 Bedford Road in Chappaqua. Opening for Williams is Frank Shriner and his All-Star Band.

As mentioned, the concert will benefit San Miguel Academy of Newburgh (SMAN).

Newburgh, New York is considered to be the 4th most impoverished urban area in the United States as well as the 9th most violent. The tuition-free academy was founded by Father Mark Connell 13 years ago and provides a “stepping stone to a better life” for middle school boys between grades 5-8.

The academy has helped 120 graduates on the path to success, and the first class of 8th grade graduates are now employed in various locales around the country.

“San Miguel Academy of Newburgh is a charity of choice for me because it is proof that even those who are deemed “at-risk” can become productive members of society when the right educational intervention is offered early,” said Williams. “San Miguel Academy offers hope. I am delighted to perform this benefit concert for them at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center.”

