North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

lifestyle

Venomous Snake Found In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
A northern copperhead snake found in the yard of a Hudson Valley residence.
A northern copperhead snake found in the yard of a Hudson Valley residence. Photo Credit: Department of Environmental Conservation

A Hudson Valley resident wasn't sure what type of snake he stumbled upon that was close to his home earlier this month.

Concerned the snake might be venomous and a danger to his family, the resident of Woodstock in Ulster County called the state Department of Environmental Conservation, the ECO reported.

ECO Officer Jason Smith met the man at his home and found the snake in a small rock pile next to the back door. He identified the snake as a northern copperhead, one of New York State's three venomous species, the department said.

After coaxing the snake into a bucket, Smith released the snake in nearby state lands with more a suitable habitat.

