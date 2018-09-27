Videos: Black Bear Interrupting Family Doing Weekend Lawn Work Among New Sightings

Looking for a good excuse to get out of doing lawn work?

A family in the area found the perfect one on Sunday.

A large black bear interrupted them as they were fertilizing their lawn in Putnam County.

After taking cover inside their home on North Knapp Court, they watched and took the above videos and photos of the unexpected visitor.

Before retreating back into the woods, the bear knocked over a wheelbarrow and helped itself to a 40-pound bag of fertilizer, which it carried in its mouth as it made its exit.

It was the second bear sighting reported in Northern Westchester/Putnam in as many days.

On Saturday, a bear was sighting along the Croton Dam Road and Pinesbridge Road corridors in Ossining, New Castle Police said.

Here are some tips in case you have a close encounter with a bear:

Remain calm and avoid sudden movements;

Give the bear plenty of room, allowing it to continue its activities undisturbed. If it changes its behavior, you are too close, back away;

If you see a bear, but it doesn't see you, detour quickly and quietly;

If it sees you, talk in normal tones and wave your arms;

If a bear pursues you, do not run. Throw a personal item on the ground. He may be distracted by this and allow you to slowly escape;

A standing bear is not always a sign of aggression. Many bears will stand to get a better view.

"If a bear is seen in your town or neighborhood, leave it alone. In most situations, if left alone and given an avenue for escape, the bear will usually wander back into more secluded areas," according to officials. "Keep dogs under control. Stay away from the bear and advise others to do the same. Do not approach the bear so as to take a photo or video.

"Often a bear will climb a tree to avoid people. A crowd of bystanders will only stress the bear and also add the risk that the bear will be chased into traffic or the crowd of people."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.