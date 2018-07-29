Videos: Great White Caught Off RI Coast During 'Shark Week'

"Shark Week" took a very real turn for a fisherman in Rhode Island.

A 6-foot great white was captured at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Sunday by a fisherman off the coast of Rhode Island, according to a social media post by Michael Lorello. The shark was corraled approximately three-quarters of a mile off Miquamicut Beach.

Lorello posted pictures of the shark on Facebook, showing it on a bed of other fish as it flopped about.

“He’s still alive,” he can be heard saying in the videos, before releasing the shark back into the water. The videos can be seen above. (Warning: there is graphic language.)

