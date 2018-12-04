Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Train Service Suspended In Pearl River After Train Hits Car
lifestyle

Warning Issued For Hepatitis A Scare Involving Candy

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The FDA has issued a warning about the possible hepatitis risk associated with Bauer’s Candies Modjeskas.
The FDA has issued a warning about the possible hepatitis risk associated with Bauer’s Candies Modjeskas. Photo Credit: Food and Drug Administration

The FDA has issued a warning regarding a possible hepatitis A contamination in shipments of candy.

The candy, Bauer’s Candies Modjeskas, comes in individually-wrapped pieces and consists of marshmallow dipped in caramel or chocolate.

“We are advising consumers not to eat and to throw away any Bauer’s Candies Chocolate or Caramel Modjeskas, purchased after Nov. 14 because a worker in the facility tested positive for hepatitis A,” the notice said.

The FDA is continuing to work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as Bauer’s Candies, located in Kentucky, to determine the severity and contamination risk. So far, officials are not aware of any hepatitis cases related to this candy.

Hepatitis A can have a long incubation period, and experts are advising those who have consumed any candies purchased after Wednesday, Nov. 14 and have not received the hepatitis A vaccination to consult their doctors for further instruction.

For more information about the warning, click here .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.