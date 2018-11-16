Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
lifestyle Content Partnership

What Is Holiday Heart Syndrome, And How Can You Avoid It?

by Bon Secours Medical Group
Content Partner: Good Samaritan Hospital
Holiday heart syndrome is a very real phenomenon in which heart-related emergencies spike around the food-and-drink-centered holidays.
Holiday heart syndrome is a very real phenomenon in which heart-related emergencies spike around the food-and-drink-centered holidays. Photo Credit: Contributed

It may sound festive, but there is nothing cheerful about holiday heart syndrome, a very real phenomenon in which heart-related emergencies spike around the food-and-drink-centered holidays.

According to Emily Gordon, MD, an internal medicine physician with Bon Secours Medical Group, a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth) in Warwick, “There is a higher risk of heart disease around the holidays, when all around us are parties with unhealthy food and drinks. Rich desserts, eggnog and holiday breads are everywhere, and there are no outdoor activities in sight. People also don’t create enough time for fitness or sufficient sleep.”

Dr. Gordon says you can reduce your risk of Holiday Heart Syndrome with a little planning. Here are her suggestions:

1. Eat five to eight servings of fruits and vegetables per day.

2. Arrive at work with healthy foods from home, so temptations for holiday foods at the workplace are reduced.

3. Carve out time for daily workouts.

4. Get sufficient rest and sleep.

She also suggests helping your friends and neighbors, too: “Instead of making breads and cookies for your neighbors, offer healthy goodies, such as fresh orange deliveries, fresh-fruit baskets, gluten-free fruit bars or nuts.”

Daily Voice produced this article as part of a paid Content Partnership with our advertiser, Good Samaritan Hospital

We are highly selective with our Content Partners, and only share stories that we believe are truly valuable to the communities we serve.

To learn more about Content Partnerships, click here.

Share this story

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.