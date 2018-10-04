20 Killed When Limousine Crashes Into Crowd Outside Upstate Country Store

Twenty people were killed when a limousine crashed into a crowd of bystanders outside a country store in upstate New York.

Another vehicle was also involved in the crash that occurred just before 2 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of State Route 30 and Route 30A in the Town of Schoharie in Schoharie County, located west of Albany, police said.

The limo speeded down a hill and crashed into the bystanders at the Apple Barrel Country Store, according to the Albany Times Union.

It is unclear how many victims were in the two vehicles.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released as police are locating next of kin.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board are en route to the scene.

A press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday at state police headquarters in Latham.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

