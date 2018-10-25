Adenovirus: 9th Child Dead In North Jersey

Another medically fragile child with respiratory illness at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation died Saturday, bringing the total deaths among facility residents to nine, state officials said.

Among the 25 confirmed adenovirus cases among residents, there have been eight pediatric deaths confirmed with adenovirus, according to the NJ Health Department. The department cannot confirm that the death of an individual who died Friday afternoon was related to the outbreak, officials said.

One staff member was also diagnosed but has since made a full recovery, officials said.

The child who died Saturday was medically-fragile with a respiratory illness and had a confirmed case of adenovirus before Oct. 22, the Health Department said.

“This is a tragic situation, and our thoughts are with the families who are grieving right now,” Health Commissioner Dr. Shereef Elnahal said. “We are working every day to ensure all infection control protocols are continuously followed and closely monitoring the situation at the facility.”

