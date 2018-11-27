Contact Us
Breaking News: Rockland Man Sentenced For Stealing Cars From Dealerships With Fake ID
news

Alert Issued For 'Endangered Runaway' Teen Last Seen In Hudson Valley

Andrea Dixon
Andrea Dixon Photo Credit: Stratford Police Department

A 17-year-old girl who went missing in Fairfield County early last week, prompting an alert, was spotted in Westchester, leading to a new advisory.

Andrea Dixon, described as an endangered runaway by police, has been missing from Stratford since Nov. 20.

Dixon was last seen on Friday, Nov. 23 at Mount Vernon Avenue in Mount Vernon, where she was staying with a friend.

Dixon has ties to the Bronx and is reported to have a personality disorder.

Anyone with information as to Andrea Dixon’s whereabouts is asked to call the Stratford Police detective division at 203-385-4120.

