Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Day Dispels Hi Tor Shelter Rumors After Director's Firing Following Walkout
news

Alert Issued For Girl Who's Gone Missing In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Police are asking for help locating a missing teen.
Police are asking for help locating a missing teen. Photo Credit: City of Poughkeepsie Police

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a teen who has gone missing in the Hudson Valley.

The City of Poughkeepsie Police Department is asking for help trying to locate 14-year-old Jadalynn Frank, the department said.

Jadalynn was last seen by her mother in the City of Poughkeepsie on Friday, Nov. 2 around 8:45 p.m., when she left for a store and never returned.

The teen is described as being five-foot-two and 105 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

If you have any information concerning her whereabouts, please contact the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-4000.

Share this story on Facebook by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.