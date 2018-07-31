Amber Alert: Girl Kidnapped From Reagan National By Woman In Car With NY Plates

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl who was apparently kidnapped from Reagan Washington National Airport by a woman who drove away with the girl in a car with New York license plates early Thursday morning.

The girl, identified as Jinjing Ma, was visiting the U.S. with a tour group from China. After arriving at the airport, she walked off with a middle-aged woman, changed clothes and disappeared from the view of security cameras at around 8:15 a.m.

The two left the airport in a white Infinity QX70, 2016 or 2018 model, with orange NY plates.

Ma is 4-feet-11, about 90 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a black jacket.

Authorities said they believe the girl is in "extreme danger."

