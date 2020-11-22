Amtrak Train Comes Apart En Route To New York City

It was a Thanksgiving Eve travel nightmare for hundreds attempting to make their way to New York City-bound from Albany on Wednesday.

Two cars on an Amtrak train headed broke apart from one another at about 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 as it traveled on the tracks in Stuyvesant in Columbia County near Albany.

One of the nearly 300 passengers on the train said in a Twitter post that about 10 minutes out of Albany, he "heard a pop, smelled electrical burning and felt a rush of cold air."

He said he then "turned around and looked back and saw the rest of the train is missing."

There were no injuries and the passengers were transferred to a new train, state police.

