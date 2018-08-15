Contact Us
Area College Revokes Degree To Cardinal In Sex Abuse Scandal

The College of New Rochelle has revoked a degree to ex-Archbishop of Washington, Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, formerly the Archbishop of Newark, who can no longer minister after allegations of sexual abuse were found "credible and substantiated." Photo Credit: Wikipedia

An honorary degree given to a cardinal connected to the sex abuse scandal in the Catholic Church has been revoked by a college in Westchester.

After a discussion regarding the complaints of sexual abuse made against Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, and in light of the related directive by Pope Francis that Cardinal McCarrick no longer publicly exercise his priestly ministry, the College of New Rochelle Board of Trustees approved the revocation of the 2012 honorary degree, effective immediately.

Recent allegations against the former Cardinal include reports that he made sexual advances toward seminarians during his tenure as bishop of Metuchen and archbishop of Newark.

The action came as details about decades of sexual abuse and suppressed complaints by seminarians and others continue to surface.

Three priests with Hudson Valley ties were among 300 from six Roman Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania who sexually abused more than 1,000 children, according to a grand jury report released Tuesday. For more, check this previous Daily Voice report.

