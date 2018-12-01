Contact Us
news

Area Man Gets 20-Year Sentence For Child Enticement

Zak Failla
White Plains Federal Court.
White Plains Federal Court. Photo Credit: File

An Orange County man will spend the next two decades in prison for enticing a teenage girl from Westchester into sexual activity, which was captured on video.

Clint Edwards, 28, of New Windsor, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for enticing a child to engage in illegal sexual activity. He pleaded guilty to the crime on July 2 this year following the illicit activities last year.

In May and June last year, Edwards admitted to using social media and texting apps on his iPhone to entice the 14-year-old girl from Port Chester to engage in the sexual activities. During their conversations, Edwards solicited sexually explicit photos from the girl and sent a video of himself behaving inappropriately, despite knowing that his victim was a teenager. He later arranged to meet the 14-year-old in an effort to have sex.

On June 6 last year, Edwards met his teenage victim at her apartment and engaged in sexual acts with her in the building’s basement. During that engagement, Edwards used his cell phone to film a portion of the act. Edwards was also caught on surveillance cameras in the building during the sexual activity. Edwards later took the teenager to his New Windsor residence, where he continued to engage in sexual contact with the minor over the course of several days.

The following week, on June 13, police investigators recovered the teenager from Edwards’ residence. U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said that Edwards entered a backyard area of his home shortly before investigators arrived, and he fled upon seeing them enter his property. He was subsequently arrested on June 16 and taken into police custody.

According to a lohud report , Edwards has a history of violence, including the beating of the mother of one of his children and an assault of an inmate at the Westchester County jail.

