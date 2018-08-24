Contact Us
news

Body Of Bridge Jumper Pulled From Hudson River

Joe Lombardi
Mid-Hudson Bridge
Mid-Hudson Bridge Photo Credit: Google Maps

The body of a 53-year-old woman who jumped from the Mid-Hudson Bridge between Highland and Poughkeepsie was pulled from the Hudson River on Monday afternoon after a two-and-a-half hour search, authorities said.

The woman, whose name has not yet been released, was a resident of Marlboro in Ulster County, Town of Lloyd Police said.

The woman jumped from the south side of the bridge at around 12:05 p.m.

After a coordinated search with numerous police agencies, her body was located and recovered by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit on the east side of the Hudson River near Hyde Park.

The body was transported to Kingston Hospital.

Lloyd Police were assisted at the scene by New York State Police, New York State Police Aviation Unit, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit and Dive Team, Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, Dutchess County Marine Unit, Ulster Hose Dive Team, Highland Fire Dept., Mobile Life Ambulance Service, Town of Marlboro Police, City of Poughkeepsie Police and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

