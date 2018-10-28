Body Of Bridge Jumper Recovered In Hudson River

The body of a man who jumped to his death has been recovered by marine patrol deputies in the Hudson River.

News of the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge jumper was first called into the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday through a 911 call reporting a suspicious vehicle on the bridge span, said Dutchess County Sheriff's Office said Lt. Shawn Castano.

Responding deputies located the vehicle unattended. Evidence indicated that the operator of the vehicle, a 76-year-old male from Rhinebeck, jumped off the bridge into the Hudson River, Castano said.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office deployed patrol boats to search the Hudson River.

The U.S. Coast Guard also provided marine patrol deputies with data on recommended search areas based on changing environmental conditions, he said.

At approximately 12:25 p.m., Tuesday, Dutchess County marine patrol deputies located the body of the man in the Hudson River.

His body was turned over to the Dutchess County Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and an autopsy, Castano said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

