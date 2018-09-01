Body Of Man Pulled From Lake In Harriman State Park

The body of a possible drowning victim was pulled by dive teams from a lake in Harriman State Park near the border of Rockland and Orange counties on Monday morning.

Lake Skannatati in Tuxedo was closed during the search.

The man went underwater early Sunday afternoon.

Thiells Fire Department divers were called to the scene after the Monroe Fire Department, Cronomer Valley Fire Department and Stony Point Fire Department all responded.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.