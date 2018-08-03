Car Slams Into Pole, Knocking Out Power To More Than 1,000 In Area

A car crash caused a power outage to more than 1,000 customers in Orange County early Monday morning.

The outage occurred around 6:30 a.m. Monday after a car hit a utility pole bringing down power lines in the area of East Main Street and Schutt Road in Middletown, said Mike Donovan, spokesman for Orange and Rockland Utilities.

Most of the customers affected were in the Town of Wallkill. The utility was able to reroute wires to have service back up by 9 a.m.

"Workers are still in the area working, but power is restored," he said.

About 1,008 customers were affected during the outage.

Central Hudson also reported 123 customers without power, which was also restored by 9 a.m.

Information regarding the crash was not immediately available.

