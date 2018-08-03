Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: ID Released For Area Woman Struck, Killed By Train
news

Car Slams Into Pole, Knocking Out Power To More Than 1,000 In Area

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A car crash caused a major power outage in the area.
A car crash caused a major power outage in the area. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A car crash caused a power outage to more than 1,000 customers in Orange County early Monday morning.

The outage occurred around 6:30 a.m. Monday after a car hit a utility pole bringing down power lines in the area of East Main Street and Schutt Road in Middletown, said Mike Donovan, spokesman for Orange and Rockland Utilities.

Most of the customers affected were in the Town of Wallkill. The utility was able to reroute wires to have service back up by 9 a.m.

"Workers are still in the area working, but power is restored," he said.

About 1,008 customers were affected during the outage.

Central Hudson also reported 123 customers without power, which was also restored by 9 a.m.

Information regarding the crash was not immediately available.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.