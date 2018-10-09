Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Breaking News:
news

Congers Woman Due To Be Sentenced For Fatal Hit-Run

Jodi Sarf, 48
Jodi Sarf, 48 Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department

The area woman who struck and killed a man before driving off late last year is scheduled for sentencing on Friday.

Congers resident Jodi Sarf, who pleaded guilty in July to leaving the scene of an accident resulting in a death without reporting it, is due in court on Oct. 12, when she is expected to receive one year of probation and a fine.

On Dec. 19 last year, Sarf, 48, struck and killed Miguel Aguaiza, 40, at approximately 10:30 p.m. as he was crossing Route 304 near the intersection of Third Street. Police said that Sarf fled the scene and a day later, her Mercedes Benz SUV was taken into police possession for processing.

Following a lengthy investigation, Sarf was identified as the suspect in the fatal hit-and-run, though since she wasn’t speeding or drinking, the charge levied against her was a misdemeanor. Sarf turned herself into police custody in January and pleaded guilty over the summer.

