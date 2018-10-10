Congers Woman Sentenced For Fatal Hit-Run

The area woman who struck and killed a man before speeding away last year will not face jail time after being sentenced on Friday.

Congers resident Jodi Sarf, who pleaded guilty in July to leaving the scene of an accident resulting in a death without reporting it, was sentenced to one year of conditional release, a $500 fine and her license has been suspended. SHe must also attend defensive driving classes and perform community service as part of her sentence.

On Dec. 19 last year, Sarf, 48, struck and killed Miguel Aguaiza, 40, at approximately 10:30 p.m. as he was crossing Route 304 near the intersection of Third Street. Police said that Sarf fled the scene and a day later, her Mercedes Benz SUV was taken into police possession for processing.

Following a lengthy investigation, Sarf was identified as the suspect in the fatal hit-and-run, though since she wasn’t speeding or drinking, the charge levied against her was a misdemeanor. Sarf turned herself into police custody in January and pleaded guilty over the summer.

According to a lohud report , in court, Judge Howard Gerber noted that Sarf has made several appearances in Hudson Valley courts for speeding and other vehicle or traffic infractions, some of which were pleaded down.

"You have what one would consider a horrendous driving record, yet you have very few convictions," the judge reportedly said, noting prior speeding convictions and other cases that were pleaded down to parking tickets.

