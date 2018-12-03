Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Massive House Fire Breaks Out In Suffern
news

DA: Postal Worker From Orange County Stole Stamps, Sold Them For Profit

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Antonio Pinheiro
Antonio Pinheiro Photo Credit: Westchester County District Attorney's Office

Amid issues with stolen mail throughout Westchester , a post office employee in Peekskill is facing charges that allege he stole thousands of stamps which he then sold online for a profit.

Antonio Pinheiro, of Westtown in Orange County, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 4 for allegedly stealing 14,000 stamps from the U.S. Postal Service while he was employed at the post office. He then turned around and sold those stamps through an online marketplace.

The thefts took place between July and October last year. Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr., said that the stolen stamps had a value of more than $6,000.

Pinheiro, 54, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with third-degree grand larceny, a felony. Pinheiro has been released on bail and is scheduled to appear in the Peekskill City Court on Jan. 10.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.