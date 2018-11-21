Engineer Who Lived In Area Sentenced For Attempt To Lure Child For Sex

A 26-year-old former Westchester resident who attempted to lure a child to engage in sexual activity was sentenced to 10 years probation and must register as a sex offender.

The sentencing was delivered by Westchester County Court Judge Susan Cacace. The court approved his probation transfer to Erie County where he now resides.

Rivu Dey, a chemical engineer who lived in White Plains, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted criminal sexual act in the second degree, a Class E felony. This charge specifically stated the defendant attempted to engage in a sex act with “another person less than 15 years old.”

Dey communicated with an undercover police officer whom Dey believed was the stepfather of a child who was available for sexual activity from Nov. 30, 2017 to Dec. 18, 2017, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr. said.

Dey arranged to meet the undercover officer and the child at an agreed-upon location where Dey believed the child and the undercover officer would be waiting for him so that they could engage in sexual activity, according to Scarpino.

Dey pleaded not guilty when he was arraigned on Monday, Dec.18, 2017 in the Town of Greenburgh Justice Court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.