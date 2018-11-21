Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Drunk Driver Crashes Into Home In Rockland, Police Say
news

Engineer Who Lived In Area Sentenced For Attempt To Lure Child For Sex

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Rivu Dey
Rivu Dey Photo Credit: Westchester County District Attorney's Office

A 26-year-old former Westchester resident who attempted to lure a child to engage in sexual activity was sentenced to 10 years probation and must register as a sex offender.

The sentencing was delivered by Westchester County Court Judge Susan Cacace. The court approved his probation transfer to Erie County where he now resides.

Rivu Dey, a chemical engineer who lived in White Plains, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted criminal sexual act in the second degree, a Class E felony. This charge specifically stated the defendant attempted to engage in a sex act with “another person less than 15 years old.”

Dey communicated with an undercover police officer whom Dey believed was the stepfather of a child who was available for sexual activity from Nov. 30, 2017 to Dec. 18, 2017, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr. said.

Dey arranged to meet the undercover officer and the child at an agreed-upon location where Dey believed the child and the undercover officer would be waiting for him so that they could engage in sexual activity, according to Scarpino.

Dey pleaded not guilty when he was arraigned on Monday, Dec.18, 2017 in the Town of Greenburgh Justice Court.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.