Ex-Director Of Rockland Non-Profit Sentenced For Passing $480 In Counterfeit Bills

Ya’el Williams, 54
Ya’el Williams, 54 Photo Credit: Rockland County District Attorney's Office

A former director of a Rockland County-based non-profit has been sentenced to a year in jail for using counterfeit money.

Ya’el Williams, 55, of Thiells, was sentenced to the year in the county jail after pleading guilty to one count of criminal possession of a forged instrument, said the Rockland County District Attorney's office.

On Jan. 6, 2016, Williams passed $480 in counterfeit $20 bills to purchase a Netspend money card at a Walgreens in the Village of Spring Valley, said the DA's Office.

Upon pleading guilty before the Honorable Kevin Russo, Williams admitted to knowing the currency was counterfeit when he purchased the money card.

Until recently, Williams was executive director of Helping Hands for the Homeless of Rockland, a Spring Valley-based nonprofit organization that operates Rockland County’s 75-bed shelter at the Robert L. Yeager Health Complex in Pomona.

