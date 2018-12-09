Ex-Rockland Bus Company Magnate Sentenced For Bribery, Theft, Fraud

The former owner of a local bus repair and transportation company has been sentenced to time in prison for fraud, bribery and theft.

Richard Brega, who owned Brega D.O.T. Maintenance Corp. in Rockland County, has been sentenced to 50 months in prison after he was found guilty by a federal jury in White Plains, following a three-week trial.

The convictions were for Brega’s billing the Rockland Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) for maintenance of school buses that were never performed, and bribery of a Rockland BOCES official.

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said that Brega, 51, defrauded BOCES by falsely claiming to maintain the district’s buses, which were used to transport special-needs students. He then bribed a BOCES employee to approve the false invoices for payment. As a result, Rockland BOCES transported special-needs students on deteriorating, unmaintained buses as Brega got paid.

To create the fraudulent invoices, and to obtain payment from Rockland BOCES for work that was never performed, Brega bribed William Popkave – who oversaw upkeep and maintenance of its buses – with tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of free personal vehicle repairs. Popkave sent Brega lists of buses and their mileages so that Brega could create fraudulent invoices and supporting documentation, and thereafter approved payment of the fraudulent invoices at Rockland BOCES, even though Popkave and BREGA knew that the buses had not even been to Brega DOT on the days for which Brega DOT billed Rockland BOCES, and had not received Preventative Maintenance inspections.

Brega was ultimately convicted on charges that include mail fraud, bribery concerning a program receiving federal funds and theft from a program receiving federal funds. Popkave, 62, also pleaded guilty to five criminal charges related to the scheme.

“The successful prosecution of Richard Brega demonstrates the commitment of the federal government to rooting out corruption and fraud in Rockland County and throughout the Hudson Valley,” Berman said. “The taxpayers and the schoolchildren and their families there deserve far better than the criminal scheming Brega gave them. The sentence imposed today serves a stern reminder that the criminal path Brega chose leads to one place: prison.”

