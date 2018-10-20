Ex-Worker Found Guilty Of Sexually Abusing Patient In Area

An Orange County man has been found guilty in a jury trial of sexually abusing a patient at in-patient psychiatric facility.

Nathan Oglesby, 57, of Wallkill, was found guilty Monday of a criminal sexual act, and sexual abuse for having sexual contact with an inpatient of a residential facility where he was employed, said the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

During the trial, prosecutors argued that Oglesby, who worked as a treatment aide in the facility, had sexual contact with the female inpatient. The woman told jurors that Oglesby sexually abused her four times while she was a patient at the Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis.

The jury acquitted Oglesby on charges involving force due to state law, which says a psychiatric inpatient is incapable of consenting to sexual contact.

“We cannot allow those who need and seek treatment to be victimized by those who are charged with caring for them,” said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler. “We will be seeking the maximum sentence permissible for this defendant, who abused his position of trust to take advantage of a hospital patient when they were most vulnerable.”

Oglesby, who faces up to four years in prison, is being held at the Orange County Jail without bail until his sentencing on Jan. 10.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.