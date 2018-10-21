Explosive Device Found Near Clintons' Hudson Valley Home

This story has been updated.

An investigation by Federal authorities is underway after an explosive device was found near the home of former President Bill Clinton and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in Northern Westchester.

The "functional explosive device" was discovered at around 1 a.m. Wednesday near the Clintons' home on Old House Lane in Chappaqua by a technician who screens mail for the office of Hillary Clinton, a law enforcement official told The New York Times.

The FBI and Secret Service are conducting the investigation with assistance from the New Castle Police Department.

An explosive device sent to former President Obama was intercepted by Secret Service personnel in Washington, D.C.

These developments come two days after an explosive device was found in the mailbox of billionaire business magnate and philanthropist George Soros.

Like the Clintons and Obama, Soros, a political activist and financial contributor, is a favorite target of right-wing groups and conspiracy theorists.

In a statement, The White House said, "We condemn the attempted violent attacks" made "against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton" and others.

