Father, Son Go Missing After Raft Overturns In Area River

A search is underway for a father and son who went missing while swimming in a river in the Hudson Valley.

The 9-year-old boy and 46-year-old father were last seen by Oakland Valley Campground in Orange County when their raft overturned in the Neversink River, state police said.

The Neversink River is located north of I-84 and west of Route 17.

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. State Police and numerous area fire rescue squads immediately responded.

Aviation, Underwater Recovery Team, drones, and multiple airboats were deployed.

After the two were not located, the search was suspended Saturday night due to weather and river conditions. The search resumed Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m.

The American Red Cross is also assisting at the scene at a command center established at a school near where the two went missing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

