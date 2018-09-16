Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Overturned Conviction Of Man Who Killed Rockland Fugitive Will Be Appealed
news

FBI Holding Information Session For Those Interested In Becoming Special Agents

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
FBI
FBI Photo Credit: File

Think you have what it takes to be a special agent in the FBI?

The FBI in New York is recruiting interested parties from all backgrounds to join the organization as a special agent.

Representatives from the FBI will be on hand from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 21 in Marillac Hall at St. John’s University on Utopia Parkway in Queens. The free information session will cover all qualifications and the application process for the special agent position.

Parking will be available at gates 3 and 4.

According to the FBI, minimum qualifications to be considered for a special agent position includes:

  • Must be a United States citizen;
  • Must be between the ages of 23 and 36;
  • Must have a bachelor’s degree;
  • Must have three years of professional, full-time work experience.

“The FBI needs talented people from all backgrounds to accomplish our mission,” the organization posted on Twitter. “Have you ever thought about becoming a special agent?”

Those interested in registering for the event can do so here .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.