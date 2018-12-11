Five Children Diagnosed With Measles In Orange County

As the number of measles cases continues to grow in Rockland County, new cases are also being reported in neighboring Orange County.

Currently, there are 94 cases of measles in Rockland County, and five confirmed cases in Orange County.

Two of these cases have been laboratory confirmed in children who attend school in Orange County, said the Orange County Department of Health.

The department stated it is working closely with the affected schools and individuals have been notified.

Unvaccinated and under-vaccinated persons have been excluded from school since measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease caused by a virus that is spread by direct contact with nasal or throat secretions of infected people.

A person can spread measles from four days before the onset of rash through four days after the rash begins. Although measles is usually considered a childhood disease, it can be contracted at any age.

Rockland County has provided more than 11,000 vaccines since the outbreak began near the end of September.

The outbreak began with visitors to and from Israel in September. Since then the number continues to grow as unvaccinated or under-vaccinated children and adults are exposed, the department said.

The majority of the cases has mainly affected the Orthodox Jewish community in New Square, Spring Valley, and Monsey, health officials said.

One suspected case has been reported at a Rockland County public elementary school.

Symptoms include a fever, rash, cough, conjunctivitis (red watery eyes) or a runny nose. People are considered infectious from four days before to four days after the appearance of the rash. Symptoms usually appear 10-12 days after exposure but may appear as early as seven days and as late as 21 days after exposure.

Persons who become ill should contact their primary care provider by phone or the Orange County Department of Health at (845) 291-2330 before seeking care to avoid exposing others to illness.

