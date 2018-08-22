Former Head Of CDC, One-Time NYC Health Commissioner, Charged With Sex Abuse

A former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been arrested for allegedly groping a 55-year-old woman without consent, according to multiple reports.

Thomas Frieden, 57, who served as head of the CDC from 2009 through 2017, and formerly acted as the New York City Health Commissioner, turned himself in to police in Brooklyn on Friday for allegedly grabbing a woman’s backside in October last year.

According to the New York Post, Frieden knew his victim for more than two decades, and the incident happened inside his apartment. He reportedly committed the act as they were getting ready to go out for the evening following a dinner party.

Frieden has been charged with forcible touching, sexual abuse, and harassment. He is due to appear in front of a judge in Kings County Criminal Court later on Friday.

A spokesperson for Frieden reportedly told CNN , "This allegation does not reflect Dr. Frieden's public or private behavior or his values over a lifetime of service to improve health around the world."

