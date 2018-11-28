Former President George H.W. Bush Dies At 94

George Herbert Walker Bush, the 41st president of the United States, died late Friday night, Nov. 30, at his home in Houston. He was 94.

Bush, who grew up in the area in Greenwich, was president from 1989 to 1993 after serving as vice president the previous eight years under President Ronald Reagan, and was the father of George W. Bush, who was president from 2001 to 2009, and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, who ran for president in 2016.

Bush's tenure as president was marked by Operation Desert Storm in which the United States and allied forces ejected Iraq from Kuwait.

Following an economic downturn, he was denied a second term, losing to Democratic nominee Bill Clinton of Chappaqua.

Bush moved to Greenwich with his family from Milton, Mass. shortly after his birth. He began his education at Greenwich Country Day School and lived with his family, including four siblings in a Victorian house at 15 Grove Lane.

He was the last of the World War II generation to advance to the presidency, he was a.Navy pilot whose plane was shot down in the Pacific in 1944.

Bush revealed several years ago he suffers from a form of Parkinson's disease, which has left him unable to walk and confined him to a wheelchair or a scooter.

The former president's wife of 73 years, Westchester native and Rye Country Day School graduate Barbara Pierce Bush, died April 17 at age 92 as reported here by Daily Voice.

"President Bush inspired generations of Americans to public service - to be, in his words, 'a thousand points of light,' illuminating the greatness, hope and opportunity of America to the world," the White House said in a statement released early Saturday morning, Dec. 1.

"America has lost a patriot and humble servant in George Herbert Walker Bush," Former President Barack Obama said in a statement. "While our hearts are heavy today, they are also filled with gratitude. Our thoughts are with the entire Bush family tonight – and all who were inspired by George and Barbara’s example."

"Hillary and I mourn the passing of President George H. W. Bush, and give thanks for his great long life of service, love and friendship," Bush's successor, Bill Clinton, said. "I am grateful for every minute I spent with him and will always hold our friendship as one of my life’s greatest gifts."

