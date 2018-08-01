Girl Seen Leaving Airport With Woman In Car With NY Plates Found Safe After Amber Alert Issued

Update:

The 12-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert in Virginia has been found safe.

Jinjing Ma was found in Queens on Friday and in the custody of her parents, authorities said.

The FBI is continuing its investigation.

Original report:

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl who was apparently kidnapped from Reagan Washington National Airport by a woman who drove away with the girl in a car with New York license plates early Thursday morning.

The girl, identified as Jinjing Ma, was visiting the U.S. with a tour group from China. After arriving at the airport, she walked off with a middle-aged woman, changed clothes and disappeared from the view of security cameras at around 8:15 a.m.

The two left the airport in a white Infinity QX70, 2016 or 2018 model, with orange NY plates.

Ma is 4-feet-11, about 90 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a black jacket.

Authorities said they believe the girl is in "extreme danger."

