Here's When Latest Indian Point Siren Test Will Be Conducted Today

Those living in Westchester, Rockland, Orange, Dutchess or Putnam counties should prepare for a siren test to be conducted by Indian Point this week.

The test will occur Wednesday, Nov. 28 between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. During this period of time, the Indian Point Energy Center emergency notification sirens will sound to ensure proper performance of the system.

Please take note that the sirens are not a sign to evacuate or take any type of emergency action. An actual emergency would include a message telling listeners to tune in to a local EAS radio or television station for updates.

A list of emergency stations can be found in the emergency planning booklet mailed to residents within the proximity of the 10-mile Emergency Planning Zone that encompasses Indian Point. Those interested in looking at an electronic version of the booklet can visit the Indian Point website, www.safesecurevital.com.

