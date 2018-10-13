High-Profile Attorney, HS Teacher ID'd As Remaining Victims In Fatal Plane Crash

A high-profile attorney based in Fairfield County and a female teacher were identified Tuesday as the final victims of the small-plane crash that killed three people on Saturday.

The pilot of the small plane with three aboard that crashed in the waters off the Hamptons late Saturday morning had been identified on Monday as 41-year-old Munidat "Raj" Persaud, the owner of a Danbury flight training company.

The other two victims were 53-year-old Richard Terbrusch, a Ridgefield resident whose divorce and family law practice was based in Danbury, and Dr. Jennifer Landrum, a teacher at Thomson High School in Georgia.

Terbrusch graduated cum laude from Quinnipiac University School of Law, where he was associate editor of the Quinnipiac Law Review and received an award for distinguished academic achievement. He was also a graduate-level guest lecturer at Western Connecticut State University.

Among Terbrusch's clients was Thomas Ravenel, star of Bravo's “Southern Charm."

Terbrusch was also an avid equestrian and nationally ranked amateur polo player.

Landrum taught special education and, according to Schools Superintendent Mychele Rhodes, " was a valued member of the McDuffie County School System."

Persaud is a former airline flight engineer who worked for several airlines, including Pan American World Airways as a technical representative and avionics technician. He also worked as a bush pilot with several thousand hours of experience flying in the jungles of South America.

He owned and operated Danbury Flight Training, which provided flight instruction and training.

The aircraft, a Piper PA-34, departed from Danbury Municipal Airport for Charleston Executive Airport in South Carolina, according to the FAA.

At approximately 11:10 a.m Saturday, watchstanders at Sector Long Island Sound were notified by Southampton Police that the twin-engine plane had crashed into the Atlantic Ocean about one mile south of Dune Road in the Village of Quogue, the Coast Guard said.

