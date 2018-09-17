Hudson Valley Heroin Trafficking Ringleader Sentenced To Decades In Prison

After being labeled a "clear and present danger to society," for drug dealing, an area man was sentenced to 35 years to life in prison.

Ronald Smith, aka “Tubbs”, 45, of Fallsburg, was sentenced in Sullivan County Court Tuesday following a jury trial where he was found guilty of conspiracy, criminal sale of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with evidence, the Sullivan County District Attorney's Office said.

Smith was arrested on Sept. 18, 2017, at his apartment in the Laurel Garden Apartments after a lengthy investigation by the State Police Community Narcotics Enforcement Team, in conjunction with the Fallsburg Police, the Sullivan County DA’s office, New York State Police BCI and uniform division at SP Liberty, Monticello Police, Liberty Police, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, and the New Jersey State Police.

During his arrest, police found more than 20 bricks of heroin (1,000 bags) in the apartment and 31 bricks of heroin (1,550 bags) in a stash location in the Village of Liberty, the DA's office said.

During the course of the investigation, undercover officers also purchased approximately 900 bags of heroin from a co-conspirator and accomplice.

Sullivan County District Attorney Jim Farrell said that Smith, who had been convicted of five prior felonies, was brazenly running his drug trafficking business while detained at the Sullivan County Jail on a parole violation and was utilizing his son to run the business while he was incarcerated.

“Smith was the leader and proven kingpin of this organization and was responsible for distributing large quantities of the deadly drug heroin in our community,' Farrell said. "He was a merchant of despair, suffering, pain, addiction, and death."

The district attorney added that all of the police agencies worked collectively to bring down Smith's organization and stop the flow of heroin from New Jersey to Sullivan County.

