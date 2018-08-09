Contact Us
news

Hudson Valley Man Dies After Fall While Hiking

Joe Lombardi
James Rothwell
James Rothwell Photo Credit: Contributed

A 43-year-old man from Westchester died after losing his footing while hiking on a mountain in the state of Washington.

James Rothwell, who grew up in Mount Pleasant and graduated from Westlake High School in 1992, was with two other hikers on Buck Mountain in Chelan County, when he fell about 50 feet on Saturday, Aug. 4, according to the Seattle Times.

After obtaining a bachelor of science degree in environmental studies from SUNY Plattsburgh, Rothwell moved to Washington state and had lived there for the past 20 years.

Rothwell climbed Mount McKinley four years ago.

In addition to hiking, Rothwell enjoyed mountaineering, rock climbing, skiing, split boarding, riding, cycling and outdoor sports.

He was also an avid traveler and made visits to Australia, Japan, Nepal, India, Germany and Eastern Europe.

He is survived by two brothers, Francis Rothwell (MaryBeth) of Ridgefield in Fairfield County and Thomas Rothwell of Alexandria, Virginia, and two sisters, Elizabeth Keith (Jon) of Winston, Ga, and Christina Mohl (Robert) of Dobbs Ferry, along with his mother Theresa and father Thomas (Diane).

Visitation will be held at the Hawthorne Funeral Home on Wednesday, Aug. 15 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Funeral Mass will be at Holy Rosary Church in Hawthorne on Thursday, Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne.

