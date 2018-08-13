Hudson Valley Man ID'd As Cape Cod Shark Attack Victim

A 61-year-old Westchester man was bitten by a shark on his torso and legs while swimming in deep water about 30 yards off the shore of Cape Cod near Provincetown.

The incident, on Long Nook Beach in Truro, occurred Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 15.

The man, identified as William Lytton of Scarsdale according to the Boston Herald , was flown to a Boston hospital by medical helicopter.

He is listed in serious condition at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, according to the Herald.

The breed of shark that attacked Lytton has not yet been determined. It was Massachusetts' first shark attack in six years.

