North Rockland Daily Voice
Hudson Valley Man Killed In Fiery, Chain-Reaction Crash

Joe Lombardi
Brooklyn Bridge
Brooklyn Bridge Photo Credit: Wikipedia

A horrific, fiery, chain-reaction five-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on the Brooklyn Bridge caused the death of a Westchester man.

It began when a pickup rear-ended a Volkswagen and another vehicle, causing the Volkswagen to rear-end an SUV which then struck another SUV.

Kristopher Hambas, 32, of Scarsdale, the Volkswagen driver, was identified as the victim of the 7 a.m. crash on the Brooklyn-bound side.

Six people suffered minor injuries, including two who were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

