Hudson Valley Man's Disappearance Remains A Mystery

The passage of time has only increased the uncertainty surrounding the disappearance of a Northern Westchester man 20 years ago.

State Police from the Somers barracks are continuing to investigate the 1998 disappearance of Ralph Coppola. At the time of his disappearance, he was 41 years old and living in Lewisboro.

Copolla, who would now be 61 years old, was last seen on Sept. 9, 1998, on Stillwell Avenue in the Bronx by a longtime friend. He was wearing a tan sweater vest, a shirt, and pants. He wore a gold wedding band, and a gold necklace with a rosary.

The 6-foot-2, 240-pound Copolla is described as having a muscular build, black hair with a receding hairline with brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ralph Copolla is asked to please contact the New York State Police at (914) 769-2600. All calls can be kept confidential.

