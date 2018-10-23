Hudson Valley Sex Offender Gets 32-Year Sentence After Enticing Minor

A registered sex offender in Northern Westchester is going to spend several more decades behind bars after enticing a 14-year-old girl to perform sexual acts through social media.

David Ohnmacht of Katonah has been sentenced to 32 years in state prison for manipulating the teenager into taking sexually explicit photos of herself and sending them to him online. He was also sentenced to 10 years of supervised release after pleading guilty on May 31.

Beginning in November 2016 and extending February last year, Ohnmacht, who worked in New Rochelle, communicated online with his victim utilizing the screen names “Dannyw290” and “little.kitty.love.”

During those exchanges on Instagram, he posed as a 19-year-old man and teenage girl. Ohnmacht talked his victim into taking the photos of herself, then threatened to expose prior videos to her friends on Instagram if she didn’t continue the activity.

Ohnmacht, 37, was convicted originally on Aug. 19, 2003 in Westchester County Court for multiple sexual abuse and assault charges that included possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child, first-degree rape, use of a child less than 17 years of age in a sexual performance, possessing a sexual performance by a child, sodomy, intercourse and forcible compulsion.

As a result of those convictions, Ohnmacht was sentenced to a term of between 40 months to 10 years in prison. He was released after serving approximately nine years, on Nov. 1, 2011, when he began a five-year term of post-release supervision, which ended on Nov. 1, 2016, shortly before his Instagram activities.

“This case underlines the urgent need for law enforcement to continue its efforts to protect children from those who prey on them,” U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman stated. “As today’s sentencing demonstrates, we will use every tool available to law enforcement to prosecute and punish those who sexually exploit children.”

