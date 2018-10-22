'I Want Answers,' Says Mom Of Teen Among 7 Dead In Area Virus Outbreak

The Westchester mother of a 16-year-old girl who was among seven dead in an adenovirus outbreak at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in North Jersey is demanding answers, ABC7 reports.

Elizabeth Poulous of Ossining was in St. Joseph's Medical Center in Paterson with a raging fever at the time of her diagnosis, her mom Kristine Poulous told the outlet.

The teen -- who has been a longterm care patient at the facility for four years -- was apparently diagnosed with the virus several days before the NJ Health Department was notified of the outbreak, the WABC article says.

Her mother says she was not made aware of the outbreak until Monday, the day before her daughter died and almost three weeks after she was admitted to St. Joseph's Medical Center, NorthJersey.com reports.

She had severe medical problems already and required assistance breathing and eating (with feeding tubes), her mother explained.

"Am I angry? I think what it is I need to know information, I like facts," Polous told WABC.

"I just want to know what happened. She's gone, I can't bring her back, she's not coming back."

