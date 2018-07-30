Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Seen Him? Alert Issued For Man At Large After Fleeing From Police
news

ID Released After Body Pulled From Hudson River

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Mid-Hudson Bridge
Mid-Hudson Bridge Photo Credit: Google Maps

Police have released the identity of a body found floating in the Hudson River on Tuesday.

The Dutchess County Medical Examiner's Office said late Thursday afternoon that man pulled from the river is Paul Moschitta, 49, of the City of Poughkeepsie, who had been missing since July 24 when he jumped into the river to help a struggling swimmer.

Moschitta's body was found floating in the Hudson River in the area of the Mid-Hudson Bridge a week after he was reported missing.

The search for Moschitta began about noontime on Tuesday, July 24, when the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Hudson River off of Victor C. Waryas Park to assist the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department and Fire Department after receiving a report of a missing swimmer.

A six-day search was conducted using various methods including search by helicopters, surface searches by boats and underwater searches utilizing sonar and police divers. The search was officially called off around 6 p.m. Sunday, July 30.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.