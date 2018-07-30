ID Released After Body Pulled From Hudson River

Police have released the identity of a body found floating in the Hudson River on Tuesday.

The Dutchess County Medical Examiner's Office said late Thursday afternoon that man pulled from the river is Paul Moschitta, 49, of the City of Poughkeepsie, who had been missing since July 24 when he jumped into the river to help a struggling swimmer.

Moschitta's body was found floating in the Hudson River in the area of the Mid-Hudson Bridge a week after he was reported missing.

The search for Moschitta began about noontime on Tuesday, July 24, when the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Hudson River off of Victor C. Waryas Park to assist the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department and Fire Department after receiving a report of a missing swimmer.

A six-day search was conducted using various methods including search by helicopters, surface searches by boats and underwater searches utilizing sonar and police divers. The search was officially called off around 6 p.m. Sunday, July 30.

