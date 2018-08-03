Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Car Slams Into Pole, Knocking Out Power To More Than 1,000 In Area
news

ID Released For Area Woman Struck, Killed By Train

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
An Ossining resident was hit by a Metro-North train between Valhalla and Hawthorne.
An Ossining resident was hit by a Metro-North train between Valhalla and Hawthorne. Photo Credit: Google Maps

The woman hit and killed by a Metro-North train on the Harlem Line in Westchester on Sunday has been identified.

Susan Singer, 57, of Ossining, was hit around 7 a.m. between the Hawthorne and Valhalla stations, said MTA officials.

Initial delays of between 30-40 minutes were down to 10-15 minutes by 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Service was back to being on or close to schedule later in the morning.

The incident is being investigated as non-criminal nor accidental in nature, MTA officials said.

It was the second time in three days a person was struck by a Metro-North train. A man was struck and killed on the New Haven Line train near the downtown Stamford station early Friday evening. The MTA released the man's identity on Monday morning. Click here for Daily Voice's report.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.