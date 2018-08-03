ID Released For Area Woman Struck, Killed By Train

The woman hit and killed by a Metro-North train on the Harlem Line in Westchester on Sunday has been identified.

Susan Singer, 57, of Ossining, was hit around 7 a.m. between the Hawthorne and Valhalla stations, said MTA officials.

Initial delays of between 30-40 minutes were down to 10-15 minutes by 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Service was back to being on or close to schedule later in the morning.

The incident is being investigated as non-criminal nor accidental in nature, MTA officials said.

It was the second time in three days a person was struck by a Metro-North train. A man was struck and killed on the New Haven Line train near the downtown Stamford station early Friday evening. The MTA released the man's identity on Monday morning. Click here for Daily Voice's report.

